Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs

Testing of the mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs across the United States has not yet revealed any new pathogens or any common cause for the wave of infections that have alarmed pet owners, the agriculture department said. Instead, common causes of canine infectious respiratory disease have been identified in many of these cases through genetic sequencing of samples, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an emailed statement.

Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants

Zealand Pharma said on Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to approve its drug for preventing and treating low blood sugar in children with a genetic disorder after finding deficiencies at a third-party manufacturing facility. Zealand is seeking FDA approval for dasiglucagon, which it plans to use in patients aged seven days or older with congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a genetic disorder in which the pancreas secretes too much insulin.

Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak

Bayer has won a trial in a lawsuit brought by a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weedkiller, ending what had been a five-trial losing streak for the company in trials over similar claims. The verdict was handed down on Friday by a jury in San Benito County, California Superior Court, Bayer announced. The company said in a statement that the verdict was "consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness."

UnitedHealth agrees to sell Brazil unit Amil to Qualicorp founder -sources

UnitedHealth Group agreed on Friday to sell its Brazilian health insurance operator Amil to businessman Jose Seripieri Filho, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The information was earlier reported by local newspaper Valor Economico. One of the sources, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information, said Seripieri's bid is around 2.5 billion reais ($515 million). Amil has 5.4 million health and dental insurance beneficiaries in Brazil and its sale was in the making for years. Seripieri is the founder and former chief executive of health insurance firm Qualicorp, which he left in 2019. UnitedHealth said it does not comment on rumors and speculation.

US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals and partner AstraZeneca's drug to treat nerve damage caused by a life-shortening rare disease. The drug, branded as Wainua, is approved for patients with polyneuropathy, or nerve damage caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR-PN), which affects an estimated 40,000 patients globally.

US FDA warns about counterfeit versions of Novo's diabetes drug Ozempic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned consumers not to use counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic that have been found in the country's drug supply chain. The health regulator said it will continue to investigate counterfeit Ozempic 1 milligram injections and has seized thousands of units, but flagged that some may still be available for purchase.

Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls

An Alabama woman with a rare congenital anomaly that results in her having two uteri gave birth to healthy twin girls earlier this week. Kelsey Hatcher and husband Caleb welcomed Roxi Layla on Tuesday night and her sister Rebel Laken on Wednesday morning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB), the mother-of-five announced on social media.

CDC says JN.1 variant accounts for 39%-50% of COVID cases in US

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that COVID subvariant JN.1 accounts for 39% to 50% of cases in the United States as of Dec. 23, according to the agency's projections. This is an increase from the estimated 15% to 29% of cases in the United States, the CDC had projected as of Dec. 8.

India firm denies tampering with tests in probe of cough syrup deaths

India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals, whose cough syrups have been linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, on Saturday denied it had tampered with test samples or bribed officials to do so, as alleged in a complaint under investigation by local health officials. An investigator with the state of Haryana's Food and Drug Administration told Reuters on Friday he was close to finishing a probe into whether a state drug regulator was bribed to switch samples, tested by the Indian government, that contradicted the World Health Organization's findings of toxic substances in the cough syrups.

GSK to cut US prices for Advair, Valtrex and Lamictal

Drugmaker GSK Plc said on Friday that it will cut U.S. list prices on asthma drug Advair, herpes drug Valtrex, and anti-epileptic medication Lamictal on Jan. 1, 2024. The price cuts come after several companies have already announced price decreases for insulins earlier this year as they worked to avoid potential penalties under 2021's American Rescue Plan Act if they had kept prices high.

(With inputs from agencies.)