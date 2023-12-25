PM Modi wishes people on Christmas
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 08:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.
He said on X, ''Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all.'' ''Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
