PM Modi wishes people on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.

He said on X, ''Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all.'' ''Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ,'' he added.

