Left Menu

The death toll from an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza rises to 106, Palestinian officials say

Palestinian medical officials say the death toll from an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza has risen to 106.The announcement makes the Sunday night airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp among the deadliest in Israels air campaign in Gaza, launched on October 7 in response to a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas militants.Hospital officials initially said 68 people had died. Hospital records seen by The Associated Press listed 106 deaths.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 25-12-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 18:24 IST
The death toll from an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza rises to 106, Palestinian officials say
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Palestinian medical officials say the death toll from an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza has risen to 106.

The announcement makes the Sunday night airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp among the deadliest in Israel's air campaign in Gaza, launched on October 7 in response to a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas militants.

Hospital officials initially said 68 people had died. On Monday, first responders retrieved more than three dozen additional bodies that were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah. Hospital records seen by The Associated Press listed 106 deaths.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023