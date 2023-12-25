Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma conducts surprise inspection of SMS Hospital's Bangar campus

The chief minister said the staff should hold regular meetings and ensure that no one faces problems regarding cleanliness, treatment and getting medicines. Sharma also gave direction to ensure good seating arrangements in the hospital premises for the family members accompanying the patients.

Updated: 25-12-2023 18:50 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the Bangar campus of the Sawai Man Singh Hospital. He reviewed cleanliness and arrangements in various wards, and met patients and their families. Also, instructions were given to the doctors to ensure proper medical facilities by quickly resolving the ''obstacles'' in treatment. Sharma also gave instructions to take strict action against the doctors, nursing workers, sweepers and other personnel who remained absent from the hospital without prior notice, an official statement said. He also inspected the ICU, Registration and Medicine Distribution Center and enquired about the quality of food given to the patients. The chief minister said the staff should hold regular meetings and ensure that no one faces problems regarding cleanliness, treatment and getting medicines. He directed the hospital superintendent and other medical officers to ensure good cleanliness of the hospital premises by regular weekly monitoring. Sharma also gave direction to ensure good seating arrangements in the hospital premises for the family members accompanying the patients.

