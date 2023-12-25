20,674 killed, 54,536 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since oct.7 - health ministry
Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 19:20 IST
20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry said on Monday.
The ministry added that 250 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours and 500 wounded.
