Telangana adds 10 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana recorded ten new COVID-19 cases on Monday with nine new infections reported from Hyderabad and one case was from Karimnagar.

The total number of cases under treatment/ isolation stood at 55, a Health department bulletin said.

A total of 989 samples were tested on Monday and reports were pending for 12, it said.

No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported on Monday, it said.

The case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.51 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

