Karnataka logs 125 fresh Covid-19 cases, three new deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 125 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 436, a Health bulletin said. As on Monday, the total active cases reported in the state stood at 436.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:33 IST
Karnataka on Monday reported 125 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 436, a Health bulletin said. According to the bulletin issued by the Health department, in the last 24 hours, as many as 30 patients have been discharged, total of 3,155 tests have been conducted including - 2,072 RT-PCR and 1,083 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate stands at 3.96 per cent while case fatality rate stands at 2.4 per cent. The new three Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada on December 22, in Hassan on December 23 and in Dakshina Kannada on December 24. All patients complained of breathlessness, it said. As on Monday, the total active cases reported in the state stood at 436. Out of this, 400 people are in home isolation while the remaining 36 are hospitalised, it added.

