Updated: 25-12-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:27 IST
Rajasthan CM conducts surprise inspection of SMS Hospital, suspends three employees
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Monday said his government would not tolerate laxity ‌in duty by any employee as he suspended three staff of state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital for being absent.

During his surprise inspection at the hospital, the chief minister found senior nursing officers Mukesh Babu Agrawal, Alam Ali Khan and nursing officer Mukesh Kumar absent from duty following which they were suspended, an order stated.

According to it, during the period of suspension, the three staff would be attached to the Ajmer Zone office.

The chief minister said all doctors, officers and personnel should be punctual and warned of strict action against those who arrive at work late or remain absent without permission.

He also addressed a meeting of senior medical and administrative officers of Sawai Man Singh Hospital after the surprise inspection.

The hospital's functioning should be monitored regularly in an effective manner. A special team should be formed for this, the chief minister said.

Adequate staff should be ensured even at night, he said, adding that hospital employees should be assigned duty in all wards on a rotation basis so that there is no shortage of personnel.

''Sawai Mansingh Hospital is a prestigious government hospital and patients come here from all over the country. Our priority is to make arrangements for the convenience of the patients and their families coming here,'' Sharma said.

He said medical and administrative officers of the hospital should be vigilant and assured them that the state government would provide all support.

Hospital management officials should ensure that the facility is clean. It should be ensured that the patients and their family members get a clean environment while visiting the hospital, the chief minister added. Principal of SMS Medical College Rajeev Bagrahatta, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Achal Sharma and senior medical and administrative officers were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

