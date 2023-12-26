MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

“MedTech Mitra is a platform that will help the young talents of the country by holding their hands and giving them final shape to their research, knowledge, logic etc. and help them in getting regulatory approval.” This was stated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers as he virtually launched 'MedTech Mitra': A Strategic Initiative to Empower MedTech Innovators and Advance Healthcare Solutions, here today, in the presence of Prof. S.P. Singh Bhagel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare who virtually joined and Dr. V.K Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya stated “the medical devices sector is an essential and integral constituent of India’s healthcare sector. Pursuing the vision of Viksit Bharat, India is taking a holistic approach to health with a vision to transform the health landscape in the country by 2047”. Noting that India’s MedTech sector is highly import dependent, measuring upto 80%, the Union Health Minister emphasized that “to ensure that medical devices are supplied within the country, this sector has seen phenomenal progress with the implementation of production linked incentive schemes and investments for medical drug parks, MedTech research policy and MedTech research incentive scheme. He further added “this collaborative initiative will facilitate indigenous development of affordable, quality MedTech devices and diagnostics leading to considerable reduction in the import dependence of this sector.” Underscoring the growth and potential of this sector, Dr. Mandaviya stated that “I am confident India will grow to become $50 billion industry by 2030.”

Highlighting the fast pace of growth in technology, Dr. Mandaviya added “Due to the developments taking place in sectors like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Virtual Reality, Nano Technology, the medical device sector is changing rapidly today.” Lauding the initiative and efforts of the innovators and youth, Dr. Mandaviya stated “There is immense power among the innovators, researchers and start-up youth in the country who know how to do Research and Logic Development. If one gets help at the approval stage itself, then wonders can be achieved which will take India miles ahead in becoming Atmanirbhar and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat”

Elaborating further the Union Health Minister “backed by growing healthcare needs and government’s commitment to facilitate growth, Indian medical devices industry has the power to emerge as a powerful leader in innovation in the coming years”

Commending the initiative, Prof. S.P Singh Bhagel stated “MedTech Mitra is a platform for budding entrepreneurs and innovators in India. It is more than an ecosystem, a community. It is a harbinger of revolutionary change.” He further added “In our country the use of accurate and cost-effective indigenous technologies to bring about a change in the scenario of healthcare is of utmost importance. MedTech Mitra is one such initiative that brings together various stakeholders in the field of medical technology to enhance cooperation among various stakeholders and partner with them to promote progress in the health sector.”

Highlighting the challenges facing the innovators in bringing innovations to light, Dr. V.K Paul underscored the role of MedTech Mitra in handholding the innovators for clinical evaluations and regulatory compliance, emphasizing that “MedTech Mitra will empower emerging start-ups and ensure ease of innovation, ease of doing research and development, ease of rendering service in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.” He further added, “in harboring collaboration amongst all stakeholders, it will effectively break silos, catalyzing growth and independence in this sector.”

Underlining the alignment of MedTech Mitra with the medical devices ecosystem as well as overall boosting the growth and development of health domain, Dr. V.K Paul stated “this platform will serve to strengthen India’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage, further consolidating reach of healthcare services to the innermost corners of the nation to become an integral aspect of Viksit Bharat.”

The event was attended by Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, DHR and Director General, ICMR, Dr. Suchita Markan Sc-E, Mission In-charge, Medical Device and Diagnostics Mission Secretariat (MDMS), ICMR, Dr. Taruna Madan Sc-G, Head (Development Research), ICMR, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi Drugs Controller General of India, CDSCO, Smt. Manisha Saxena Sr DDG(A), ICMR and senior government officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)