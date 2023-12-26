Almost 21,000 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:01 IST
20,915 people have been killed and 54,918 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry added that 241 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours and 382 were injured.
