Health News News Roundup: Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls; AstraZeneca to buy China's Gracell Biotechnologies in $1.2 billion deal and more

Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak

Bayer has won a trial in a lawsuit brought by a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weedkiller, ending what had been a five-trial losing streak for the company in trials over similar claims. The verdict was handed down on Friday by a jury in San Benito County, California Superior Court, Bayer announced. The company said in a statement that the verdict was "consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness."

Bristol Myers to buy RayzeBio for about $4.1 billion

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Tuesday it would buy RayzeBio for about $4.1 billion to bolster its cancer drug business, marking the second large deal struck by the drugmaker in less than a week. With the deal, Bristol will gain access to RayzeBio's late-stage targeted cancer therapy, RYZ101, which works by combining radioactive particles that kill cells with molecules that attach themselves to the tumors.

Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls

An Alabama woman with a rare congenital anomaly that results in her having two uteri gave birth to healthy twin girls earlier this week. Kelsey Hatcher and husband Caleb welcomed Roxi Layla on Tuesday night and her sister Rebel Laken on Wednesday morning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB), the mother-of-five announced on social media.

AstraZeneca to buy China's Gracell Biotechnologies in $1.2 billion deal

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy Gracell Biotechnologies for up to $1.2 billion as the Anglo-Swedish pharma company furthers its cell therapy ambitions and boosts its presence in China, the world's second-largest pharmaceuticals market. The cash deal, which adds several experimental therapies to AstraZeneca's portfolio, values Gracell at $2 per ordinary share, or $10 per ADS of Gracell, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share, if certain regulatory milestones are met.

