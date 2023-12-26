Karnataka logs 74 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 74 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 464, a Health bulletin said. With this, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases stands at 9. According to the bulletin issued by the Health department, in the last 24 hours, as many as 44 patients have been discharged and a total of 6,403 tests have been conducted including 4,680 RT-PCR and 1,723 Rapid Antigen tests. Positivity rate stands at 1.15 per cent while case fatality rate stands at 2.70 per cent. The maximum number of tests were conducted in Bengaluru. Out of the 2,104 tests conducted, 57 have been found positive for the virus, which is the highest as compared to other districts of the state. The two deceased were aged 51. One of them was admitted in Dakshina Kannada with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness on December 22. He had severe acute respiratory infection and died on December 23. He was not vaccinated. The other patient was admitted in Mysuru with symptoms of cough and breathlessness on December 20 and died on December 25. He also had a severe acute respiratory infection but was vaccinated, the bulletin stated. As of Tuesday, the total active cases reported in the state stands at 464. Out of these, 423 people are in home isolation while the remaining 41 are hospitalised. Among those hospitalised, 16 have been admitted to ICU and 25 are admitted in the general ward, it added. Amid a spike in cases and detection of JN.1 infections in the state, the Karnataka government's cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus have advised people to wear masks, not send children with symptoms to schools, adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour like social distancing, seven days home isolation and leave for infected patients. It has also decided to administer ''precautionary vaccine'' for the aged and those with comorbidities and to get 30,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.

