Hyderabad records 8 new COVID-19 cases

A coincidental test for COVID was positive, the release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no fresh infections were reported in other districts of Telangana.

The total number of cases under treatment/isolation stood at 59, a Health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,333 samples were tested on Tuesday and reports were pending for 30, it said.

Telangana recorded ten new COVID-19 cases on Monday with nine new infections reported from Hyderabad and one case was from Karimnagar. No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported on Tuesday, it said.

The case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.51 per cent. Meanwhile, the authorities at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Tuesday denied reports in a section of media that one patient died at the hospital because of COVID-19.

This patient died on December 24 because of severe heart failure and not because of COVID, a release from OGH said.

''There is a news being run in the media saying that a patient has died in Osmania General Hospital because of COVID, which is not correct. The patient, a 60-year-old male was admitted in our acute medical care with medical emergency of Acute onset of COPD with severe left ventricle dysfunction (Heart failure) and type 2 respiratory failure,'' it said. ''A coincidental test for COVID was positive'', the release said.

At present, three patients are admitted in the isolation ward at the OGH with different medical emergencies and found to be COVID-19 positive, it said adding all the three patients are stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

