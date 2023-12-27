Odisha reports 2 new Covid cases, tally rises to 5

Left Menu

Odisha reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to five in December so far, a health department official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:21 IST
Odisha reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to five in December so far, a health department official said on Wednesday. “In November, we had registered 11 cases while this month, so far, only five cases have been detected. We are closely monitoring the situation and have instructed the districts to enhance surveillance for influenza-like illness,” Niranjan Mishra, the state’s public health director, told PTI. He said COVID-19 cases have marginally increased across India, with five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa – contributing to over 90 per cent of the infections.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a message on X, said: “Pandemics like #COVID pose devastating impact on human lives, threatening lives and livelihood of millions. On #InternationalDayOfEpidemicPreparedness, reaffirm commitment to continue to bolster our resilient healthcare system, and prepare Yodhas in every household for a disaster and pandemic-proof #Odisha.”

