More than 21,100 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since Oct 7 - Gaza health ministry
A total of 21,110 Palestinians have been killed and 55,243 injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday.
The figures include 195 Palestinians killed and 325 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
