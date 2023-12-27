Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca to buy China's Gracell Biotechnologies in $1.2 billion deal; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak

Bayer has won a trial in a lawsuit brought by a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weedkiller, ending what had been a five-trial losing streak for the company in trials over similar claims. The verdict was handed down on Friday by a jury in San Benito County, California Superior Court, Bayer announced. The company said in a statement that the verdict was "consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness."

Bristol Myers to buy RayzeBio for $4.1 billion in targeted cancer therapy push

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Tuesday it would buy RayzeBio for about $4.1 billion to bolster its cancer drug business, marking the second multi-billion dollar deal struck by the drugmaker in less than a week. Bristol Myers had announced a $14 billion buyout of schizophrenia drug developer Karuna Therapeutics on Friday, nearly two months after newly-appointed CEO Chris Boerner officially took the helm at the drugmaker.

Cytokinetics' heart disease drug meets main goal in study

Drug developer Cytokinetics said on Wednesday its experimental drug aficamten, to treat a type of chronic heart disease, had met the main goal of a keenly awaited late-stage study. The San Francisco-based company's shares rose over 40% in premarket hours.

AstraZeneca to buy China's Gracell Biotechnologies in $1.2 billion deal

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy Gracell Biotechnologies for up to $1.2 billion as the Anglo-Swedish pharma company furthers its cell therapy ambitions and boosts its presence in China, the world's second-largest pharmaceuticals market. The cash deal, which adds several experimental therapies to AstraZeneca's portfolio, values Gracell at $2 per ordinary share, or $10 per American Depository Share, of Gracell, representing a premium of 61.6% from its last close on Dec. 22.

Abortion battles shift to medical emergencies, travel

The legal landscape surrounding abortion has been roiled by uncertainty since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. Abortion providers and reproductive rights groups have brought a slew of lawsuits seeking to invalidate new bans and abortion restrictions that went into effect in many Republican-led states after Roe fell, invoking women's rights under state constitutions. The cases often resulted in preliminary victories followed by whiplash reversals on appeal, leaving providers and patients in limbo.

US FDA places clinical hold on Iovance's lung cancer treatment trial

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Iovance Biotherapeutics' lung cancer therapy trial after a patient death, the company said on Wednesday. Shares of the company were down 26.9% in premarket trading.

