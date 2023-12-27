Left Menu

Karnataka logs 103 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated: 27-12-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:04 IST
Karnataka logs 103 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 103 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 479.

Eighty of these fresh cases are from Bengaluru, followed by 8 in Mandya, three each from Ballari and Mysuru, among others.

The deceased person is a 53-year-old man from Mysuru, who had severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). He died on December 25.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department, in the past 24 hours, as many as 87 patients have been discharged after treatment.

A total of 7,262 tests have been conducted in past 24 hours, including 5,607 RT-PCR and 1,655 Rapid Antigen tests.

The positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, while case fatality rate stands at 0.97 per cent.

Out of 479 active cases, 422 persons are under home isolation, and 57 under hospitalisation -- including 19 in intensive care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

