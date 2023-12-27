Left Menu

Goa police forms special teams to curb use of drugs during New Year celebrations

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:05 IST
Goa Police has formed special teams to curb the use of narcotic drugs during New Year celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

Tourists have already started pouring into the coastal state ahead of New Year.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said the teams would be active across the coastal belt and also at locations like the Sunburn EDM festival venue.

The festival will be held at Vagator in North Goa district from December 28 to 30.

Special teams comprising personnel from local police, Crime Branch, Anti-Narcotic Cell and forensic experts have been formed for patrolling sensitive areas, the SP said.

The teams will take action against drug peddling, consumption of drugs or even if someone is found under the influence of narcotics.

Spectrometers will be used for testing samples of seized drugs or suspicious substances and obtaining quick results, Valsan said.

The state police has launched the mobile rapid screening test system for finding out if someone has consumed drugs, and cases would be registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act if a person tests positive for drugs, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

