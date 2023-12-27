Gurugram: Active cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 rise to 10, hospitals put on alert

Two more cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 10 while the authorities directed all hospitals to be on alert.

A total 12 such cases have so far been reported in Gurugram while two people have recovered from the infection, said an official.

District Collector Nishant Kumar Yadav has asked all hospitals in Gurugram to expeditiously establish separate isolation wards exclusively for patients exhibiting Covid symptoms.

These wards should be equipped with necessary medical infrastructure, including isolation beds and oxygen facilities, to provide optimal care, according to the orders.

A dedicated section within each hospital's Intensive Care Unit must be created to address the critical care needs of patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19, it said.

Adequate ventilators, monitoring equipment, and skilled medical staff should be allocated to this specialised ICU ward.

A distinct area within the Out Patient Department of every hospital is to be designated exclusively for individuals presenting with symptoms indicative of COVID-19. This will facilitate prompt screening, testing, and initial consultation for suspected cases while minimising the risk of transmission to other patients, according to the orders.

''Hospitals are expressly prohibited from denying admission or treatment to any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. It is incumbent upon hospital authorities to ensure the timely admission and provision of necessary medical care in alignment with guidelines issued by health authorities, it said.

