Scoreboard at Stumps: India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Day 2)

Scoreboard at stumps on Day 2 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday. India 1st innings: 245 South Africa 1st innings: Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 5 Dean Elgar batting 140 Tony de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28 Keegan Petersen b Bumrah 2 David Bedingham b Mohammed Siraj 56 Kyle Verreynne c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 4 Marco Jansen batting 3 Extras: (LB-8, NB-8, W-2) 18 Total: (For 5 wickets in 66 Ov overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-104, 3-113, 4-244, 5-249.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16-3-48-2, Mohammed Siraj 15-0-63-2, Shardul Thakur 12-2-57-0, Prasidh Krishna 15-2-61-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-3-19-0.

