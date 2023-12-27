‘Act on the lessons of COVID-19’, Guterres says on Epidemic Preparedness Day
UN News | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:37 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: WHO calls to prioritize investments in building resilient health systems
India records 252 fresh COVID-19 infections, active caseload at 1,091
NGT seeks response of DPCC, DDA, others over pollution of Southwest Delhi pond
ADB signs $10M grant with Lao PDR to strengthen responses to food insecurity
Singaporeans strongly encouraged to wear face mask following spike in COVID-19 cases