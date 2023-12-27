Left Menu

AIIMS-Delhi to set up COVID-19 screening OPD, 12 beds for seriously ill patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:02 IST
AIIMS-Delhi to set up COVID-19 screening OPD, 12 beds for seriously ill patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a rise in cases, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to set up a COVID-19 screening OPD in the emergency department while 12 beds in one ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of seriously ill patients.

According to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday, a screening out-patient department (OPD) in the emergency department will be set up to screen patients for Covid-like symptoms and triage those on the basis of medical requirement.

A meeting chaired by AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas was held on Wednesday on the contingency measures for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

In supersession of the earlier circulars/guidelines, AIIMS-Delhi has further decided that testing will be done for patients with SARI-like (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) symptoms.

Every department will make provisions in their designated wards to manage in-patients who test positive for COVID-19, the office memorandum stated.

It added that 12 beds in the C6 ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of seriously-ill COVID-19 patients.

Another 12 rooms in the new private ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of EHS beneficiaries testing positive for Covid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023