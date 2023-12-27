Left Menu

Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg

He suffered serious injuries to his brachial plexus as well as his leg, leaving him unable to use either of his hands. Because the part of the sciatic nerve that controlled his left foot was no longer needed, it could be transferred to the shoulder area in the operation carried out on Dec. 21, potentially restoring the mobility to one of his hands.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:38 IST
Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg

A man may regain the use of his hand, left paralysed by a severe road accident, thanks to a pioneering nerve transfer operation from his partly amputated leg, doctors in northern Italy said.

Surgeons at Turin City Hospital (CTO) transferred part of the man's sciatic nerve, which controlled the movement of his amputated foot, to his brachial plexus, the network of nerves that connect the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm and hand. "It's the first time that someone transfers a component of the sciatic nerve to the brachial plexus", Paolo Titolo, one of the surgeons who performed the operation, said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Marcello Gaviglio, a 55-year-old healthcare worker had to have half his left leg amputated after he was hit by a motor-bike five months ago while travelling to work on his moped. He suffered serious injuries to his brachial plexus as well as his leg, leaving him unable to use either of his hands.

Because the part of the sciatic nerve that controlled his left foot was no longer needed, it could be transferred to the shoulder area in the operation carried out on Dec. 21, potentially restoring the mobility to one of his hands. Before it is clear if that is possible, Gaviglio will have to undergo around 5 months of post-operative care. For now, he is still unable to move the hand at all.

Nerve transfer surgery is not new, but it has not previously involved moving a nerve that normally controls the foot to an area that controls the hand. "We think this is pioneering surgery because if it works it means that the brain plasticity can control also other parts of the body that we didn't expect and also opens new fields in neuro studies," Titolo said.

The aim is to restore "some grasp function" to the hand, which will then also be able to help the other hand to do things, he added. The procedure was the result of four years of research and was published in the medical journal Injury.

Gaviglio, the patient, said he had given little thought to the pioneering aspect of the surgery, he just felt it was an opportunity he should take advantage of. "I thought about relying on a team of very good doctors and being able to move my hand again a little bit," he said. (additional reporting by Massimo Pinca, writing by Alvise Armellini and Gavin Jones, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023