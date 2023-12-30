21,672 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since Oct 7 - Gaza health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-12-2023
A total of 21,672 Palestinians have been killed and 56,165 have been wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday.
The figures include 165 Palestinians killed and 250 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
