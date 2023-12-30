Karnataka logs 201 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1 new death

Karnataka on Saturday reported 201 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one new coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 833, a health department bulletin said. With this, the total number of covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases has touched more than 10, it said.

According to the bulletin, in the past 24 hours, 60 patients have been discharged, a total of 7,060 tests have been taken, including 5,549 RTPCR and 1,511 Rapid Antigen tests. The Positivity Rate stands at 2.84 per cent while case fatality rate stands at 0.49 per cent.

The maximum number of tests were conducted in Bengaluru Urban district. Out of the 2,095 tests conducted, 69 have been found positive for the virus, which is the highest as compared to other districts of the state. The deceased person, who was aged 74, was admitted in Mysuru. He had symptoms of breathlessness and comorbidities, the bulletin stated.

A total of 13 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 25.

Health department sources said 348 people were tested for Covid on Friday, of which 13 were found infected.

Besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, DK district has reported a high number of cases on the day, sources said.

As on Saturday, the total active cases reported in Karnataka stand at 833. Out of these, 783 people are in home isolation while the remaining 50 are hospitalised. Among those hospitalised, 15 have been admitted to ICU and 35 are admitted in general ward, it added.

Amid a spike in cases and detection of JN.1 infections in the state, the Karnataka government's cabinet sub-committee on Covid has advised people to wear masks, not send children with symptoms to schools, adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, isolating for seven days if infected and granting leave to infected employees. It has also decided to administer ''precautionary vaccine'' for the aged and those with comorbidities and to get 30,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.

