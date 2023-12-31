Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US, FDA says

Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the U.S. market due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in product sampled outside the U.S., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday.

Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6-ounce and 19.8-ounce cans, went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria, the FDA said. The Nutramigen containers were manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July and August, the FDA said.

"Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed," the FDA said, adding there are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date. "No other U.S.-distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are impacted."

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. The infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body. Reckitt did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

