North Korea's Kim: US, South Korea's confrontational moves will be destroyed - KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's military commanders the most powerful means must be mobilized to destroy the United States and South Korea if they choose military confrontation, state media reported on Monday.
