Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent

A U.S. court on Friday upheld a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) order to block IQVIA’s acquisition of DeepIntent, a healthcare advertising firm, as it may harm competition. DeepIntent, owned by Propel Media, a digital advertising company, entered into an agreement with U.S. headquartered healthcare data and analytics firm IQVIA in 2022 with the intent to facilitate seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers.

AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants developed with Sanofi has got approval in China. The drug makers co-developed the RSV shot for infants and toddlers called Beyfortus, which has already been approved for use in the European Union and United States.

Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?

Powerful weight-loss medicines like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy leapt into public view in 2023, from social media to doctors' offices and cocktail parties, offering a new way to address record obesity rates. But extraordinary demand, and high prices, for these drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.

Explainer-What other health conditions might weight-loss drugs treat?

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss therapy Wegovy are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways. Both treatments contain the active ingredient semaglutide, part of a class known as GLP-1 drugs that work by helping control blood sugar levels and triggering a feeling of fullness.

Novartis signs gene therapy deal with Voyager for $100 million upfront

Voyager Therapeutics said on Tuesday Novartis would pay $100 million upfront as part of a licensing deal to develop gene therapy candidates. Voyager, whose shares jumped 35% in premarket trading, would provide Novartis a target-exclusive license to access its RNA-based screening platform and advance a gene therapy candidate in pre-clinical stage for a genetic disorder known as Huntington's disease (HD).

Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA

Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the U.S. market due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in product sampled outside the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday.

Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6- and 19.8-ounce cans, went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria, the FDA said.

