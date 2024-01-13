Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; Weight loss drug windfall attracts pharma companies and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US drug retailer McKesson seeks buyers for Canada's Rexall Pharmacy -source

McKesson Corp is planning to sell Canadian drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday, seven years after the U.S. drug distributor bought the business for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion). Texas-headquartered McKesson has mandated CIBC as a sellside financial advisor, according to the source. A spokesperson for CIBC declined to comment.

US FDA identifies recall of ResMed's respiratory devices as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday classified the recall of certain respiratory masks made by ResMed as most serious as their use could cause major injuries or death. ResMed was recalling some models of its continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks, AirFit and AirTouch, due to possible magnetic interference with certain medical devices and implants which might disrupt their function or position and cause serious harm or death, the FDA said.

Merck's Keytruda combo gets FDA nod for expanded use in cervical cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the expanded use of Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda in combination with chemoradiotherapy to treat newly diagnosed patients with a type of advanced cervical cancer. The Keytruda combination was approved for patients with cervical cancer who had not previously received surgery, radiation, or systemic therapy, FDA said.

Novo Nordisk resumes shipments of Wegovy 1.7 mg dose in US

Novo Nordisk said on Friday it resumed shipments of weight loss drug Wegovy in the 1.7 milligram dose in early January, following a short-term stock-out in the U.S. in mid-December last year. Along with lower strength doses of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg of the drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in its drug shortage list has also listed the 1.7 mg dose with limited availability, and the duration of the shortage was "to be decided."

WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge

Low vaccination rates against the latest versions of COVID-19 and influenza are putting pressure on healthcare systems this winter, leading public health officials told Reuters. In the United States, several European countries, and other parts of the world, there have been reports of rising hospitalizations linked to respiratory infections in recent weeks. Death rates have also ticked up among older adults in some regions, but far below the COVID pandemic peak. Spain’s government has reinstated mask-wearing requirements at healthcare facilities, as have some U.S. hospital networks.

Weight loss drug windfall attracts pharma companies

Pharmaceutical executives from Amgen to Pfizer are plotting to break into the lucrative obesity market by developing or cutting deals to acquire better drugs that will compete with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Zepbound from Eli Lilly. At stake is a market that is now estimated to reach $100 billion at a minimum by the end of the decade, as consumers flock to the new treatments that have been shown to reduce weight by as much as 20%. Drugmakers are also testing these drugs for other health benefits such as lowering cardiovascular disease risk and obstructive sleep apnea.

U.S. FDA finds no evidence yet linking weight-loss drugs to suicidal thoughts

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday its preliminary review did not find evidence that weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy were tied to suicidal thoughts and the agency will continue to study the issue. Still, the FDA, which has listed suicidal thoughts as a potential safety signal for such drugs, said it could not definitively rule out that a small risk may exist due to the limited data available.

WHO declares Cape Verde free of malaria

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Cape Verde free of malaria, hailing it as a significant milestone in the fight against the disease. Cape Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands in the central Atlantic Ocean, has faced severe epidemics in densely populated areas before it implemented targeted interventions.

UnitedHealth shares fall as higher medical costs eclipse profit beat

UnitedHealth shares fell 4% on Friday after medical services costs at the healthcare conglomerate were higher than Wall Street expectations for the first time in two years, even as it beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates. UnitedHealth said costs rose towards the end of the year as older Americans sought respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines and received additional medical services. As COVID-19 cases increased around the holidays, hospitalizations rose and spending on each patient also increased beyond typical rates, it said.

(With inputs from agencies.)