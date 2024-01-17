Health News Roundup: WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to address crises from Gaza to Afghanistan; Global tobacco use tumbles despite industry lobbying: WHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to address crises from Gaza to Afghanistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday appealed for $1.5 billion in funding to respond to the health needs of millions of people caught up in dozens of humanitarian crises around the globe, from Ukraine and Gaza to Afghanistan. "We aim to reach some 87 million people with life-saving humanitarian assistance this year," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Artificial heart maker Carmat misses 2023 revenue target

French artificial heart maker Carmat reported full year revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3 million), missing its target after supply issues disrupted the company's production ramp-up, sending its shares down 6%. The company had warned in September that it would miss a target of full-year sales of between 10 million and 13 million euros after it reported first-half revenue of only 600,000 euros.

Record budget for Gates Foundation as wider global health funding stalls

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plans to spend more this year than ever before -- $8.6 billion -- as wider health funding for the lowest income countries stutters after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2024 budget agreed by the foundation’s board is up 4% on last year and $2 billion more than in 2021.

GSK to sell 3.2% stake in spin-off Haleon in its third stake sale in under a year

GSK will sell a 3.2% stake, or about 300 million shares, in its spun-off consumer healthcare business Haleon, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday. The announcement marks the third time GSK is selling a stake in the Sensodyne toothpaste maker in less than a year, potentially reducing its stake to 4.2% from the 12.9% stake initially retained in the business.

Global tobacco use tumbles despite industry lobbying: WHO

Global tobacco use has tumbled in a generation with one in five people smoking versus one in three in 2000, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The drop comes despite what the U.N. global health agency said were ongoing efforts by Big Tobacco to seek to influence global health policies to its own advantage.

Lilly exec eyes more weight-loss drug launches this year

Eli Lilly on Tuesday said it plans to launch its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in new countries this year as it expands manufacturing capacity. "It's not just about which market we want to go into, it's also about being able to negotiate reimbursement," Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

Philippines bans poultry imports from California, Ohio to prevent bird flu spread

The Philippines' farm ministry said on Wednesday it has banned poultry imports from California and Ohio in the United States because of several outbreaks there of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The ban, which aims to protect the health of the Philippines' poultry population, covers imports of domesticated and wild birds, including poultry meat and eggs, the ministry said in a statement.

Allakos to drop skin disease drug after mid-stage studies failure, shares slide

Allakos said on Tuesday it would drop development of its experimental drug after it failed to reduce symptoms of two inflammatory skin conditions across mid-stage trials, sending the drug developer's shares tumbling to a record low. The treatment, called lirentelimab, was one of the most advanced drugs in California-based Allakos' pipeline of experimental treatments.

US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder

The U.S. health regulator has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics' gene therapy to treat a rare blood disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, in patients 12 years and older, Vertex said on Tuesday. The decision earns the therapy, branded as Casgevy, the second U.S. approval after it was greenlighted in December for sickle cell disease, another inherited blood disorder.

