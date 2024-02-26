Health News Roundup: Rotech says patients likely impacted by hack at partner Philips' unit; Roche's Xolair reduces reactions to severe food allergies in study and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Rotech says patients likely impacted by hack at partner Philips' unit

U.S.-based medical devices provider Rotech Healthcare said on Friday it was reviewing a list of patients who may have been impacted due to a cybersecurity breach experienced by its partner Philips' Respironics unit. Orlando-based Rotech said in a statement that Respironics, which sells breathing devices and ventilators to treat sleep apnea, was made aware on June 5 of a privacy incident where an unauthorized third-party exploited a software to access information stored on its server.

Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association

Many pharmacies across the U.S. could not transmit insurance claims for their patients after UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare reported a hack earlier this week, the American Pharmacists Association said on Friday. "This is resulting in delays in getting prescriptions filled," the association said in a statement.

Travere drug for rare kidney condition recommended for EU approval

Vifor Pharma and partner Travere Therapeutics on Friday won an endorsement for approval from the European Union's drug regulator for their drug Filspari, part of an industry race to treat a rare, serious kidney condition known as IgAN. The regulator's opinion provides the basis for the European Commission’s final decision, Vifor said in a statement.

What Alabama ruling means for patients with frozen embryos: one woman's story

Three of Kristia Rumbley's embryos created at a clinic became her 7-year-old twins and 2-year-old son, while three have sat in freezers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for eight years in case she and her husband decide to have another kid. After Alabama's supreme court ruled on Feb. 16 that embryos were children, leaving it unclear how to legally store, transport and use them, Rumbley, 44, is seeking legal and medical advice on sending her last two embryos out of state as soon as possible.

Roche's Xolair reduces reactions to severe food allergies in study

Xolair, a 20-year-old asthma drug sold by Roche and Novartis, significantly reduced allergic reactions in people with multiple severe food allergies in a late-stage trial, researchers reported on Sunday at a medical meeting. Based on the results, presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology meeting in Washington, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug earlier this month for adults and children age 1 year or older for reducing allergic reactions that may occur from accidental exposure.

EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug

Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended granting a marketing authorization to Biogen's drug for the deadly and progressive neurodegenerative disease known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The drug, Qalsody, received accelerated approved in the United States in April last year, based on preliminary data that showed it reduced levels of a neurofilament protein that scientists believe is tied with progression of the disease.

Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year

Pharmaceutical companies last year launched new U.S. drugs at prices 35% higher than in 2022, reflecting in part the industry's embrace of expensive therapies for rare diseases like muscular dystrophy, a Reuters analysis found. The median annual list price for a new drug was $300,000 in 2023, according to the Reuters analysis of 47 medicines, up from $222,000 a year earlier. In 2021, the median annual price was $180,000 for the 30 drugs first marketed through mid-July, according to a study published in JAMA.

New York attorney general urges stronger safety warning on asthma drug Singulair

The attorney general for one of the most populous U.S. states this week urged federal drug regulators to address safety risks associated with the widely used asthma and allergy medicine Singulair, saying current warnings on the drug's packaging are insufficient, particularly for children. In a letter dated on Wednesday, the New York state attorney general's office urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to further investigate and warn consumers and healthcare providers about harmful neuropsychiatric side effects of Singulair, also known by its generic name montelukast.

