Health News Roundup: US court to weigh Obamacare mandate to cover HIV drug, cancer screenings; Bayer purchases heart drug for up to $310 million and more

Bayer purchases heart drug for up to $310 million

Bayer said on Monday it acquired the exclusive marketing rights for Europe for a new drug that is under regulatory review to treat a rare, potentially fatal heart disease for up to $310 million upfront. The German drugmaker said it struck the deal with Eidos Therapeutics Inc., BridgeBio International GmbH and BridgeBio Europe B.V.

US court to weigh Obamacare mandate to cover HIV drug, cancer screenings

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday is set to urge a U.S. appeals court to preserve a federal mandate that requires health insurers to cover preventive care services including HIV-preventing medication and cancer screenings at no extra cost to patients. The preventive care mandate, which covers a wide range of services chosen by a federal task force, is part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA), often called Obamacare because it was championed by then-President Barack Obama.

Akero's drug reduces fatty liver scarring in mid-stage trial

Akero Therapeutics' drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease helped significantly reduce scarring after nearly two years in a study, it said on Monday, as the company targets a potential multi-billion-dollar market. The company's shares were last up 33% in premarket trading after nearly doubling in value initially.

India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive

Serum Institute of India aims to significantly boost supply of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as it gears up to provide its shots to the government at cheaper rates for an immunisation campaign this year against the cancer-causing virus. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the world's biggest vaccine maker by the number of doses, told Reuters that he expects the vaccine to be a part of the government's programme by year-end.

Greenland women take Denmark to court over historical involuntary birth control

A group of women from Greenland are seeking compensation from its former colonial ruler Denmark in court over an involuntary birth control campaign launched in the 1960s, their lawyer said on Monday. The birth control campaign came to light when Danish broadcaster DR in 2022 reported that records showed that, between 1966 and 1970, 4,500 intrauterine devices were fitted into women and girls as young as 13, without their knowledge or consent.

Flying Dutchman recognised as longest-surviving heart transplant patient

Four decades after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition and given just six months to live, Bert Janssen has set a Guinness World Record as the longest-surviving transplant patient. "I want to be an example for people," said the Dutchman, who was 17 when he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body.

French lawmakers hold vote to make abortion a constitutional right

French lawmakers meet on Monday for a final vote to include the right to abortion into the constitution, a world first welcomed by women's rights groups and criticised by anti-abortion groups. Abortion rights are more widely accepted in France than in the United States and many other countries, with polls showing around 80% of French people back the fact that abortion is legal.

