Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

GSK's blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial; analysts tout comeback

GSK said on Thursday a study showed its experimental drug Blenrep helped extend survival in patients with a type of blood cancer without symptoms worsening, marking a potential comeback for the drug after several setbacks. Shares in the drugmaker rose as much as 2.6% to 17.17 pounds by 1132 GMT - their highest level since August 2022.

Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports

High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique, Target's Up & Up and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent U.S. laboratory Valisure. Valisure has also filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, calling on the regulator to recall the products, conduct an investigation and revise industry guidance, the New Haven, Connecticut-based lab said on Wednesday.

Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024

Novo Nordisk will begin a Phase II trial of its highly anticipated experimental drug amycretin in the second half of the year with results due in early 2026, the company's head of research and development Martin Lange Holst said on Thursday.

Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial

Novo Nordisk said on Thursday early trial data for its highly anticipated experimental obesity drug amycretin showed a higher weight loss compared with its popular Wegovy treatment, sending its shares to new record highs. A Phase I trial of amycretin pill version showed participants lost 13.1% of their weight after 12 weeks, the company said at an investor meeting. That compares to a weight loss of about 6% after 12 weeks in a trial for Wegovy, its blockbuster obesity drug.

Cigna aims to help health plans manage costs from weight-loss drugs boom

Cigna Group said on Thursday its pharmacy benefit management unit had launched a program aimed at limiting the amounts health insurance providers and employers spend on new weight-loss drugs, as demand for the treatments soars. Insurance plans have been facing surging costs from payments for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s rival therapy Zepbound, especially plans provided by employers to their staff.

Boehringer to cap out-of-pocket inhaler cost at $35 per month

Boehringer Ingelheim will cap out-of-pocket costs for the company's inhaler products for a chronic lung disease and asthma at $35 per month starting June 1, the German drugmaker said on Thursday. The company said its new program will dramatically decrease costs at the pharmacy counter for patients, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Patients or payroll? US healthcare hack creates hard choices

Nearly two weeks after the ransomware attack on UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare unit that has disrupted claims processing across the U.S., doctors are beginning to face a no win choice - stop treating patients or stop paying staff. The attack, which was disclosed on Feb. 21, shut down the system that many doctors depend on to verify insurance coverage, file claims and get paid, sparking a campaign by hospitals and doctors for the U.S. government to provide financial relief as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rovi explores sale of unit that makes drugs for third parties

Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi said on Thursday it had hired financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard to explore the sale of its third-party manufacturing business that it uses to make COVID vaccines. Madrid-based Rovi said it regularly assesses potential strategic alternatives to maximise value and decided to hire Lazard, although no specific decision had been taken and the analysis was still ongoing.

Sexually transmitted infections surge in Europe, latest data shows

Sexually transmitted infections surged across Europe in 2022, with reported cases of gonorrhoea jumping by nearly a half, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said as it released its most recent data on Thursday. Syphilis cases rose by 34% from the previous year, to more than 35,000, chlamydia cases by 16% to more than 216,000. Gonorrhoea cases jumped by 48% to more than 70,000.

Japan's Eisai says US introduction of Alzheimer's drug Leqembi slower than expected

Japanese drugmaker Eisai on Thursday said the distribution of its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi in the United States has proceeded slower than it expected. The company expects to reach 90% of its target for integrated delivery networks (IDNs) used to administer the drug in the U.S. in the fiscal year ending this month, Chief Executive Haruo Naito said.

