Health News Roundup: EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market; Health insurer Humana beats Q1 profit estimates but pulls back 2025 forecast and more

US Supreme Court weighs Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday wades back into the battle over abortion access in arguments pitting Idaho's strict Republican-backed abortion ban against a federal law that ensures that patients can receive emergency care. The justices are set to hear arguments in an appeal by Idaho officials after a lower court ruled that the 1986 U.S. law at issue, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), takes precedence over the state's near-total ban. President Joe Biden's administration has urged the justices to uphold that ruling.

Roche eyes return to growth after Q1 hit by forex, loss of COVID sales

Roche confirmed ambitions to return to sales growth this year on a continued boost from eye drug Vabysmo, after first-quarter sales slipped by 6% on the loss on COVID-19-related revenue. Quarterly sales fell to 14.4 billion Swiss francs ($15.80 billion), the family-controlled drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday, hurt also by a strong Swiss franc that weighed on overseas revenue but in line with analysts expectations.

Biden administration toughens school nutrition standards

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new rules limiting the sugar and sodium content of meals served to millions of children at U.S. public schools. The standards unveiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are part of President Joe Biden's broader effort to combat diet-related disease such as childhood obesity.

EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market

The European Commission launched a probe into China's public procurement of medical devices on Wednesday, the latest in a series of moves that ratchet up trade tensions ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe next month. The investigation - which Beijing swiftly criticised - is meant to determine if European suppliers of devices ranging from needles and orthopaedic appliances to complex scanners have been granted fair access in China.

Congo Republic declares mpox epidemic

Republic of the Congo has declared an epidemic of mpox after 19 cases were confirmed across five departments, including the capital Brazzaville. No deaths have yet been recorded, Health Minister Gilbert Mokoki said in a statement on Tuesday.

Health insurer Humana beats Q1 profit estimates but pulls back 2025 forecast

Humana beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday on strong sales and lower-than-expected administrative expenses, but withdrew its already downscaled 2025 profit forecast, citing disappointing government Medicare reimbursement rates. The health insurer, which primarily provides government-backed insurance plans including Medicare Advantage, has been facing multiple challenges.

About 3.6 million Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows

About 3.6 million overweight or obese patients with heart conditions insured under the U.S. Medicare program could be eligible for coverage of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy, a study published by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed on Wednesday. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Biogen cost cuts drive profit beat, Alzheimer's drug sales jump

Biogen beat market estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as a series of cost-cutting measures helped offset the impact of fierce competition for its older drugs, sending its shares up nearly 7% before the bell. The company also said sales of Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, recorded by Japanese partner Eisai, nearly tripled quarter-over-quarter to about $19 million. That was below lofty Wall Street expectations of $30 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by Jefferies.

Thermo Fisher lifts profit forecast as medical equipment demand improves

Thermo Fisher on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and raised its annual profit forecast, betting on improved demand for its products and services used in drug development and sending shares up about 4% premarket. The medical equipment maker in January signaled that muted demand for its services used in the making of therapies and vaccines will extend at least into the first half of the year, but could pick up later.

Boston Scientific raises full-year profit forecast on heart devices unit strength

Boston Scientific raised its annual profit forecast and beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter results on the back of resilient demand for the company's heart devices, sending the medical device maker's shares up 4% before the bell.

Investor expectations around the performance of medical device makers have been heightened since last November after a resurgence in demand, as people, especially older adults, opted for medical procedures deferred during the pandemic.

