Health News Roundup: WHO says bird flu risk currently low, asks countries to remain vigilant; CVS Omnicare staff in Las Vegas vote to join new union

US senators push for bird-flu response as FDA reports milk findings

Some U.S. lawmakers urged the Biden administration on Friday to further contain the spread of bird flu in dairy cows as tests of milk suggested the outbreak is more widespread than previously thought. The push from Congress members for a stronger response adds pressure on federal agriculture and health authorities still seeking to confirm how the H5N1 virus is spreading and its potential risks to people, one month after the first detection in a Texas dairy herd.

Centene's concerns over Medicare market dull Q1 profit beat

Centene said on Friday its Medicare insurance business would face several challenges next year, taking the sheen off a strong first-quarter earnings report from the health insurer.

The U.S. government's lower-than-expected final rates for 2025 Medicare Advantage (MA) reimbursements and elevated medicals costs due to strong demand for healthcare among older adults are expected to hit insurers offering MA plans intended for people aged 65 and older.

Cigna to offer Humira rivals with $0 copay at specialty pharmacy

Cigna plans to make close copies of AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis drug Humira available with no out-of-pocket payment to eligible patients in the U.S. using its specialty pharmacy beginning in June, the health insurer said on Thursday. Cigna said it will stock high- and low-concentration biosimilar versions of Humira from drugmakers including Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva and Alvotech at its Accredo pharmacy.

US FDA approves Pfizer's gene therapy for rare bleeding disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's gene therapy for hemophilia B on Friday, the second such therapy for the rare bleeding disorder that typically requires regular infusions of a blood-clotting protein. People with hemophilia have a fault in a gene that regulates production of proteins called clotting factors, which can cause spontaneous as well as severe bleeding following injuries or surgery. It predominately affects males.

CVS Omnicare staff in Las Vegas vote to join new union

Staff at CVS Health's unit Omnicare in Las Vegas voted to join the Pharmacy Guild, becoming the first location at the national pharmacy chain to join the union. About 87% of workers at CVS Omnicare, a provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities, in Las Vegas voted on Thursday in favor of unionization.

WHO says bird flu risk currently low, asks countries to remain vigilant

The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission. The UN-agency said countries should implement infection control measures and procedures to reduce human exposure to birds and mammals potentially infected with bird flu or other animal influenza viruses.

Biden administration delays plan to ban menthol cigarettes

The Biden administration on Friday delayed its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, a move that reflected the potential for a political backlash from Black voters in an election year. For decades, menthol cigarettes have been in the crosshairs of anti-smoking groups who argue that they contribute to disproportionate health burdens on Black communities and play a role in luring young people into smoking.

HCA's unchanged annual forecast clouds better-than-expected quarter

HCA Healthcare on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue but left its annual forecast unchanged, sending shares of the largest for-profit US hospital operator down nearly 5%. Analysts said the maintained outlook may disappoint investors, but called it "conservative" after a jump in demand for medical services late last year, partly due to a COVID-induced backlog.

Drugmaker AbbVie expects Humira volume erosion to worsen

AbbVie expects a drop in sales volumes of its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira to deepen after recent changes by U.S. pharmacy benefit managers and as patients shift to other drugs. Its shares were down nearly 5% in afternoon trade on Friday, after the company forecast U.S. Humira sales would fall 32% in the second quarter.

Bayer CEO wins first AGM shareholder vote

Bayer CEO Bill Anderson on Friday won a vote of confidence at his first annual general meeting (AGM) at the helm of the embattled healthcare and agriculture group, defying a challenge from one German fund managing house. The group said investors with 91.69% of the equity capital represented at the AGM voted in favour of him and his top management team.

