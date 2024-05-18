Health News Roundup: Moderna wins COVID shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe; Americans divided as Supreme Court weighs abortion pill access, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU regulator scraps approval for pregnancy drug over cancer risk

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday recommended scrapping approval for a drug used to prolong gestation, citing a "possible but unconfirmed" risk of cancer. The EU health regulator's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which monitors drug-related side effects, considered new studies in its review that showed the treatment, 17-hydroxyprogesterone caproate (17-OHPC), was not effective in preventing premature birth.

J&J-backed startup Rapport files for US IPO

Biopharmaceutical company Rapport Therapeutics, backed by the venture capital arm of Johnson & Johnson, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Friday. Rapport, which develops small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders, is gearing up for a listing as the IPO market recovers from a slump amid increasing hopes of a soft landing for the economy.

Moderna wins COVID shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe

Moderna said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer and BioNTech.

The company has been locked in a legal battle with Pfizer-BioNTech over their COVID shot Comirnaty after suing them in 2022 for allegedly copying its mRNA technology.

GSK raises $1.5 billion from offloading Haleon stake at a discount

GSK has raised 1.25 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) from selling its entire remaining stake in consumer healthcare firm Haleon, the British drugmaker said on Friday. GSK sold around 385 million shares at 324 pence apiece, amounting to a 4.2% stake in Haleon. The company was formed in a merger of GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare businesses in 2019.

Ontario reports first death from measles in over a decade

An Ontario child under the age of five has died of measles, the first such case in the Canadian province in more than a decade, according to the provincial health agency. The child required hospitalization and was not vaccinated against the highly infectious respiratory virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) said in a statement on Thursday, without specifying when or where the child died, or their actual age.

Americans divided as Supreme Court weighs abortion pill access, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Americans are divided on whether women should have to see a doctor in person before receiving abortion pills, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to reimpose that restriction on medication abortion. But broad bipartisan majorities opposed the idea of allowing states with abortion bans in place to block access to the procedure in certain emergency cases when it is needed to protect the mother's health, at issue in another case before the court.

US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted accelerated approval to Amgen's tarlatamab, a targeted immunotherapy for adults in the advanced stages of hard-to-treat small cell lung cancer that has worsened despite chemotherapy. The drug, marketed under the name Imdelltra, is part of Amgen's pipeline of bispecific antibodies designed to attach to a cancer cell and an immune cell, bringing them together so that the body's immune system can kill the cancer.

Properly cooked hamburgers pose no bird flu risk, US study finds

No bird flu virus was found after cooking ground beef to medium to well done, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a briefing on Thursday after conducting a study as it addresses concerns over an outbreak of the disease in dairy cattle. The findings, in which scientists injected high levels of an H5N1 bird flu virus surrogate into ground beef, indicate that properly cooking hamburgers to a temperature of about 145 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (63 to 71 degrees Celsius) keeps them safe for consumers.

Pfizer wins $107.5 million from AstraZeneca in US cancer drug patent trial

AstraZeneca owes Pfizer $107.5 million in damages, a Delaware federal jury said on Friday after finding that AstraZeneca's blockbuster lung cancer drug Tagrisso violated its Wyeth unit's patent rights. The jury agreed that AstraZeneca's drug infringed two patents covering methods for treating cancer with the breast-cancer drug Nerlynx, which is sold by Puma Biotechnology. Puma licenses the patents from Pfizer to make its drug.

Investors demand clarity from Fresenius over dialysis group FMC

Investors demanded more clarity from German healthcare group Fresenius SE on Friday regarding its plans to cede strategic control over dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care. "The volatility at Fresenius Medical Care seems to repeatedly overshadow the recent positive operating developments at Fresenius and is also deterring many potential shareholders from investing in Fresenius," said Hendrik Schmidt, corporate governance expert at fund manager DWS.

