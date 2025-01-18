Israel Prepares for Hostage Return: Medical and Emotional Challenges Await

Israel readies itself for the anticipated return of hostages from Gaza amidst expectations of severe, life-threatening health issues following extended captivity. Health officials and support groups brace for multiple scenarios informed by previous cases.

Hagai Levine, part of the Hostages Families Forum, predicts hostages will face significant challenges, including cardiovascular and respiratory problems due to poor conditions. Vitamin deficiencies, cognitive impairments, and mental health issues are also expected, necessitating comprehensive medical interventions.

In light of these medical and emotional complexities, Israel's health ministry has designated six hospitals to handle returning hostages, emphasizing strict protocols to ensure their well-being. Privacy and family-focused support are prioritized, as professionals urge the public to respect the hostages' need for space and recovery.

