Left Menu

Viksit Bharat 2047: Combatting the Rising Cancer Crisis

As cancer cases rise in India, jeopardizing the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, the Global Sustainability Alliance underlines the urgent need to innovate public health strategies. Despite progress in tobacco control, widespread tobacco use remains a major contributor, demanding harm reduction alternatives and collaborative policy efforts to curb the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:52 IST
Viksit Bharat 2047: Combatting the Rising Cancer Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On 'World Cancer Day', the Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA) brought attention to the increasing cancer incidence threatening India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The GSA emphasized the necessity to strengthen public health programs with alternative strategies tailored to the country's needs to curb this alarming trend.

According to GLOBOCAN, cancer cases in India might surge to 2.08 million by 2040, a 57.5% increase from 2020. Currently, India is the third most affected country globally, highlighting the limited success of international tobacco control measures. Although India has made progress, it remains the second-largest consumer of tobacco worldwide.

Experts like Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto and Dr. Bijon Misra advocate for urgent action to address tobacco harm, pointing out tobacco smoking as a leading cancer cause. They stress that global treaties like WHO's FCTC have not been effectively adopted in developing nations. Innovative policies and harm reduction alternatives are crucial to achieving India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025