Viksit Bharat 2047: Combatting the Rising Cancer Crisis

On 'World Cancer Day', the Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA) brought attention to the increasing cancer incidence threatening India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The GSA emphasized the necessity to strengthen public health programs with alternative strategies tailored to the country's needs to curb this alarming trend.

According to GLOBOCAN, cancer cases in India might surge to 2.08 million by 2040, a 57.5% increase from 2020. Currently, India is the third most affected country globally, highlighting the limited success of international tobacco control measures. Although India has made progress, it remains the second-largest consumer of tobacco worldwide.

Experts like Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto and Dr. Bijon Misra advocate for urgent action to address tobacco harm, pointing out tobacco smoking as a leading cancer cause. They stress that global treaties like WHO's FCTC have not been effectively adopted in developing nations. Innovative policies and harm reduction alternatives are crucial to achieving India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

