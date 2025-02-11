Breathing Inequality: Addressing Global Medical Oxygen Deficits
A new Lancet Commission report highlights that nearly two-thirds of the global population lack access to medical oxygen, with significant disparities in low- and middle-income countries. It underscores the urgent need for global health systems to enhance medical oxygen accessibility to prevent future pandemic crises and improve health outcomes.
A staggering five billion individuals worldwide, representing nearly two-thirds of the global population, lack access to essential medical oxygen, according to a recent Lancet Commission report. The report emphasizes severe inequities, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, and calls for urgent systemic reforms.
Medical oxygen plays a vital role in healthcare systems globally, crucial for a wide range of treatments from surgeries to managing respiratory conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic brought its scarcity into harsh focus, underscoring the need for sustainable and equitable access.
The Lancet Global Health Commission outlines strategic recommendations for governments, industry, and global health agencies to collaborate on bridging the gap in oxygen availability, with the goal of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals for health by 2030 and enhancing future pandemic preparedness.
