Global Crisis: 5 Billion Lack Access to Medical Oxygen

A Lancet report reveals that 5 billion people worldwide lack access to essential medical oxygen, with impoverished nations experiencing the most severe effects. The report was mistakenly released a week early, shedding light on a critical global health issue under embargo until February 18.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:14 IST
A recent Lancet report has disclosed a pressing global health crisis: 5 billion individuals around the world do not have access to necessary medical oxygen. The deficiency is particularly acute in poorer nations, where healthcare infrastructure struggles to meet basic needs.

The report, which was intended for publication on February 18, was mistakenly released on February 11. It highlights significant disparities in healthcare access, pointing to medical oxygen shortages as a pivotal concern in global health equity.

The early release of the report underscores the urgency of addressing this issue, calling for immediate international attention and intervention to alleviate the healthcare challenges faced by the world's most vulnerable populations.

