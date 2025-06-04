Tata Memorial Centre Partners with GE HealthCare for Cancer Research Breakthrough

Tata Memorial Centre announces a strategic collaboration with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to inaugurate a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre. This partnership seeks to advance clinical research and academic activities over the next five years.

Through a 'Joint Working Group,' the alliance will chart and execute key projects aimed at transforming cancer care. Tata Memorial Hospital Director C S Pramesh asserts that addressing issues like early detection and equitable access remains a challenge, though efforts are increasing to enhance cancer care through screenings and awareness initiatives.

GE HealthCare plans to integrate advanced imaging and AI technologies to strengthen the entire cancer care continuum, from diagnostics to treatment. A significant rise in cancer incidence, forecasted at 12.8% by 2025, underscores the urgency of this initiative.

