Health News Roundup: U.S. records no new measles cases for first week since January; Three dead, hundreds ill in Spain listeria outbreak: WHO

Mint, menthol e-cigarette liquids high in cancer-causing compound: study

A cancer-causing compound banned by U.S. regulators last year as a food additive has been found at potentially dangerous levels in mint and menthol flavored e-cigarette liquids and smokeless tobacco products, researchers said on Monday. The findings, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, provided the latest evidence about health concerns related to e-cigarettes. Federal health officials are investigating lung illnesses linked to e-cigarettes and vaping products tied to six U.S. deaths.

U.S. records no new measles cases for first week since January

Health officials recorded no new cases of measles in the United States last week, marking the first week without new cases of the disease since January, amid an outbreak largely linked to parents who declined to vaccinate their children. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it had recorded 1,241 cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 31 states as of last Thursday.

Tanzania's Zanzibar begins to register traditional healers

Zanzibar's traditional healers with their toolkits of herbs, holy scriptures and massages are being registered by authorities keen to regulate the practitioners who treat everything from depression to hernias. About 340 healers have been registered since Zanzibar, a region of the east African country of Tanzania, passed the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Act in 2009.

Three dead, hundreds ill in Spain listeria outbreak: WHO

Three people have died and at least 222 have been infected in Spain's largest ever outbreak of listeria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. The outbreak, linked to a packaged pork producer in the south of the country, is mainly affecting women and people over 65, the WHO said. Most cases are in Andalusia, where the pork plant linked to the outbreak - owned by Seville-based Magrudis - is located.

Race, income may impact U.S. oral cancer screening rates

Only about 1 in 3 U.S. adults say a dentist has ever examined them for oral cancer - and most of those who remember getting such exams are non-Hispanic whites, a new study suggests. The American Dental Association says dentists should routinely look for oral cancer. But the study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found that screening rates were low overall and that racial and ethnic minorities, and people with lower income and education, were less likely to report receiving oral cancer screening during a clinic visit.

Opioid plaintiffs fight bid to disqualify U.S. judge before trial

Lawyers for cities and counties suing drug companies over the opioid epidemic on Monday objected to a bid by pharmaceutical distributors and pharmacies to disqualify the federal judge overseeing the cases, saying it had no basis and came too late. The plaintiffs' lawyers moved swiftly to fight the request companies including AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp had made on Saturday for U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, to step aside from the litigation.

California governor acts to confront 'epidemic' of youth vaping

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered the launch of a $20 million statewide public awareness campaign to educate young people and parents about health risks associated with vaping of nicotine and cannabis products, which he called a "youth epidemic." An executive order the Democratic governor signed also directs state agencies to devise plans to remove illegal and counterfeit vaping products from sale and recommendations for health warnings that retailers and advertisers of vaping products would be required to post.

Factbox: U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses have been tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking. Lawsuits have been filed against e-cigarette maker Juul and more are expected amid increasing scrutiny. The following is a summary of how the litigation is playing out across the United States: * About 30 lawsuits have been filed over vaping-related injuries in courts around the country, including both individual lawsuits and class actions. The lawsuits target Juul Labs Inc, which controls about 75% of the e-cigarette market. Some have also named Altria Group Inc, which has a minority stake in Juul, as a defendant. Altria is the parent company of tobacco giant Philip Morris.

AstraZeneca diabetes drug granted fast track status for heart failure treatment

AstraZeneca's diabetes drug, Farxiga, has been granted fast track designation by U.S. regulators for the treatment of heart failure, boosting prospects of wider use of the drug and putting it ahead of rivals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the status for development of the drug to reduce the risk of deadly heart attacks and disease progression in adults with the HFrEF and HFpEF subtypes of heart failure, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

U.S. CDC activates emergency operations center for vaping-related illnesses

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it has activated its emergency operations center to coordinate the investigation into hundreds of cases of severe lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use. The CDC's Emergency Operations Center offers a central command post where teams of trained disease experts track public health emergencies, share information and coordinate the responses.

