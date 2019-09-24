Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk targets bigger slice of diabetes market with new tablet; 'Silent' celiac disease common in patients' close relatives

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk targets bigger slice of diabetes market with new tablet

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is aiming for a big slice of the multibillion-dollar diabetes market with a new pill, approved by U.S. authorities on Friday, that caters for patients with an aversion to needles. The company built its position as the world's biggest insulin maker on the back of injectable drugs, but now aims to transform the market with a first-of-its-kind tablet version of its semaglutide drug.

Extra protein boosts muscle with resistance-training, but only slightly

Extra protein from food or supplements does lead to increases in strength and muscle, but not as much as some might hope, researchers write in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Presented as an infographic, the results are based on a review of data from 49 randomized controlled trials in 17 countries and more than 1,800 participants.

Aid group says vaccine 'rationing' in Congo is hampering Ebola fight

The World Health Organization is "rationing" Ebola vaccines in Democratic Republic of Congo, with access controls meaning too few people at risk are being protected in an outbreak of the deadly disease, the aid group MSF said on Monday. The medical charity Medicins Sans Frontiers (MSF) accused the WHO of using a rigid system of eligibility for vaccination, and said the restrictions are allowing the viral disease to resurge in communities previously thought to be protected.

China reports new African swine fever case in Guangxi region

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the southwestern region of Guangxi on Monday. The farm, in a district of Cen Xi city, had 120 pigs and two had already died of the disease, it said.

South Korea confirms new case of African swine fever

South Korea has confirmed a third case of African swine fever at a hog farm in a city near Seoul after the country's first outbreak of the deadly virus last week, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The new case occurred at a pig farm with about 1,800 pigs in the city of Gimpo, nearly 14 km south of the city of Paju where the country's first case was confirmed on Sept. 17, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

'Silent' celiac disease common in patients' close relatives

(Reuters Health) - When a family member has celiac disease, Mayo Clinic researchers recommend parents, siblings and children also be tested, after a new study suggests first-degree relatives frequently have the condition, too - often without typical symptoms. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine when patients consume gluten, a protein in wheat, barley and rye and in any foods that contain those grains or their by-products.

The only treatment is a gluten-free diet. U.S. recorded two new cases in measles outbreak last week

Two new cases of measles were reported in the United States last week, in the latest sign that health authorities have yet to take control of the nation's worst outbreak of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease since 1992. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also determined that two previously reported cases of the disease were not in fact measles, keeping the total number of cases for the year at 1,241 as of Sept. 12.

Newark officials say temporary filters 97% successful in removing lead from water

Preliminary lead testing in New Jersey's largest city, where old pipes are blamed for leaching the toxic metal into drinking water, show temporary filters are at least 97% successful in supplying clean water to residents, officials said on Monday. A total of 1,700 samples taken from 300 homes showed the filters were 97% effective immediately "the moment the tap is opened" and 99% effective after "five minutes of flushing," Governor Phil Murphy told a news conference.

French researchers build massive new scanner to tackle brain disease

French researchers are developing what they say is the most powerful Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner in the world which will use a supermagnet the weight of a blue whale and should allow earlier diagnosis of diseases such as Parkinson's. "We can potentially detect the disease in its earlier stages and, consequently, monitor it more precisely" Nicolas Boulant the project's scientific director, told Reuters.

People don't recognize heart attacks when symptoms come on slowly

When heart attack symptoms start gradually and don't follow exertion, patients are much slower to get to an emergency room and risk missing a critical window for preserving heart function, researchers say. Among 474 U.S. patients who arrived in emergency departments with dangerous reductions in blood flow to the heart, those whose symptoms had come on gradually took up to six hours longer than recommended to call for medical help and get to the hospital, the researchers found.

Also Read: Jubilant Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Syed Kazmi as President and CEO of its New Innovative Biopharmaceutical Company in the U.S. - Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)