‘Mother, Not Patient!’ global communication campaign launched on Oct 15

"Mother, Not Patient!" – the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse in collaboration with the department of Social Work of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (a state university) was launched on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academics of the university launched the campaign by taking pledge.

Speaking on the occasions, Mrs. Bansal said the health of pregnant woman is crucial for development of the foetus and also her health and well-being. "Pregnancy is very crucial in the life of a woman she should not be treated as patient. It's the responsibility of the doctors to advise pregnant mothers for healthy pregnancy and opt for cesarean delivery only it is necessary due to medical reasons."

She also shared her personal experience. "Though I was prepared for cesarean delivery, I opted and successfully delivered twin girls by normal delivery. In future, I will advise my daughters to go for normal delivery." She also emphasized that mental well-being of the mother affects the development of the child, therefore, its responsibility of medicos, relatives and others to create pleasant ambience.

Dr. Saloni Gupta, Gynaecologist at Abhishek Hospital strongly supported the campaign "Mother, Not Patient!" and said, "Mothers should not be called as patients. It's a very happy in the life of woman. Cesarean section is not just a surgery – open and close. In this case, the mother really becomes the patient. She is open to lots of complications like temporary and permanent. Once the delivery is done by surgical method, the patient is open to next cesarean. Chances of rupture in the uterus increases, chances of hysterectomy increases including more other complication." Expressing serious concern on rising cesarean deliveries throughout the world, Dr Gupta emphasized that the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) should be followed in its letter and spirit while recommending caesarean delivery for To Be Mothers.

Providing Ayurvedic perspective to the campaign, Dr G K Panda, HOD, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MSM Institute of Ayurveda opposed the use of the term 'patient' for pregnant woman. "In Ayurveda, we do not use the term 'patient' (rogi) for pregnant women but instead use Garbhini. He also described the concept and procedure of Sukhaprasava (Happy Delivery) of Ayurvedic system of healthcare.

Dr Rajeev Mahindru, senior gynaecologist, BPS Government Medical College explained the social traditions such as preference to male child as a major cause for increase in caesarean deliveries. He also emphasised that modern lifestyle, less tolerance of mothers to delivery pain, and option of pregnant women also contribute for rise in surgical deliveries.

Dr. Manju Panwar, Head, Department of Social Work welcomed the guests and Dr. Deeplai Mathur introduced the theme of the campaign. Mr. Siddheshwar Shukla, Associate Editor, Devdiscourse and Campaign Lead explained the campaign and communication plant to the gathering. Besides medical students of the university's medical college, the students of social work and other disciplines were also present in the launch event.