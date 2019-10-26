International Development News
Esteemed Panel of World's Leading Stroke Experts Share Breakthrough Research on Relationship Between Stroke Risk and Vascular Dementia During Press Conference Broadcast via Facebook Live from XXIV World Congress of Neurology, Dubai, UAE, Monday, Oct. 28, 3:15 p.m. GST

  Updated: 26-10-2019 02:30 IST
What if by reducing your risk for stroke, you could also reduce the risk of dementia? Breakthrough research suggests that there is a connection. During the XXIV World Congress of Neurology (WCN 2019), join a panel of the world's leading experts on stroke as they discuss this breakthrough research during a live press conference. The press conference will take place at the World Trade Centre in Dubai and will be live-streamed via the World Federation of Neurology Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/wfneurology) on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 3:15 pm. GST.

Global incidence of stroke is increasing at alarming rates, with new risk factors such as climate change and air pollution coming to the forefront. As the global burden of stroke becomes more evident, especially in developing countries, the need for a consistent approach to stroke prevention is more evident than ever.

The elite panel of experts will discuss breaking news in stroke and vascular dementia, including the following key insights:

  • Groundbreaking research revealing that measures of stroke prevention may also work to reduce the risk of dementia
  • Climate change, air pollution and other new risk factors for stroke
  • Challenges of managing stroke and dementia in Africa and developing countries
  • New designation of stroke by the World Health Organization
  • All over the world, incidents of dementia are increasing at alarming rates

PRESS CONFERENCE PARTICIPANTS

  • Prof. William Carroll, MB, BS, MD, President of World Federation of Neurology
  • Prof. Michael Brainin MD PhD Dr (hons) FESO FAHA FEAN FWSO, President, World Stroke Organisation
  • Prof. Adesola Ogunniyi, MD
  • Prof. Najeeb Qadi, MD
  • Prof. Vladimir Hachinski, MD

Media are invited to join the WCN 2019 Live Stream at www.facebook.com/wfneurology, and can attend the World Congress of Neurology in person by obtaining complimentary passes upon arrival at the World Trade Centre Dubai.

About the World Federation of Neurology
The World Federation of Neurology represents 120 member neurological societies around the globe whose mission is to foster quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training with an emphasis on under-resourced areas of the world. The WFN supports the spread of accurate research and clinical information in the pursuit of improvements in the field of neurology. With support from member organizations, the WFN unifies the world to give patients better access to brain health.

For more information, please visit www.wfneurology.org. Review all WCN 2019 News on our Virtual Press Office at http://wfneurology.vporoom.com/about. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wfneurology/, and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wfneurology or by searching using the tag #WCN2019.

Media Contact
Yakkety Yak Contact:
Ashley Logan
Yakkety Yak LLC
press@yakketyyak.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017747/WCN_2019_Accelerating_the_Pace_of_Change.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013533/WFN_Logo.jpg

