Health News Roundup: GlaxoSmithKline's experimental antibiotic; new TB treatment and more

GlaxoSmithKline starts late-stage trial for experimental antibiotic

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it has begun a late-stage study testing its experimental antibiotic in patients with urinary tract infections and gonorrhea, a type of sexually transmitted infection. The antibiotic, gepotidacin, is the first of a new class of drugs and is expected to treat two common bacterial infections, which have been identified as antibiotic-resistant threats by U.S. health regulators.

Missouri's only abortion clinic to challenge state shutdown order

The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is at stake on Monday, as a state arbiter hears arguments from Planned Parenthood and state officials who have threatened to close the clinic and make Missouri the sole U.S. state without legal abortion services. Planned Parenthood, the women's healthcare and abortion provider that operates the facility, sued the state health department in June for its refusal to renew the St. Louis clinic's license. The state court judge presiding over the case referred the matter to the Administrative Hearing Commission, an independent arbiter.

New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at $1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other treatments. The United Nations-backed Stop TB Partnership said on Monday that BPaL would be obtainable in eligible countries through the Global Drug Facility (GDF), a global provider of TB medicines created in 2001 to negotiate lower prices for treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putins visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic ch...

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

A Pune-based bank has taken symbolic possession of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the j...

Report: Injured Wizards' Wall in buyout talks with Adidas

Injured WashingtonWizards All-Star guard John Wall is in buyout talks with Adidas for the final three years of his second contract with the apparel company, ESPN reported. Wall re-signed with Adidas in 2018 but has been sidelined for three ...

Woman, steals 2k gold, silver from in-laws house, held

A woman, her parents, and brother were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery of two kg gold ornaments and silver items from her in-laws house here, police said. The mother-in-law had given a complaint on October 21 that she foun...
