Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches TECNIS Eyhance™ Monofocal Intraocular Lens in India

In an endeavour recognizing the need to provide solutions to post-operative cataract patients to enhance vision, Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health, today announced the launch of TECNIS Eyhance™ intraocular lens (IOL), a superior monofocal IOL implant for patients who have undergone cataract removal surgery procedures. This IOL is designed to extend depth of focus from distance to intermediate vision, to help meet varied modern lifestyle requirements of patients post cataract surgery.

Cataract surgeries are commonly performed around the world and are considered one of the safest, most effective treatments for cataract. While older procedures required patients to wear thick lensed spectacles after the surgery, modern and technologically advanced procedures use artificial lens (or IOL). Over the past several decades, India's eye care system has made tremendous strides towards high quality, accessible solutions to treat growing rates of preventable blindness, with cataracts being one of the leading causes. Cataract accounts for 62.6% of all preventable blindness in India1. Among several solutions available, patients may opt to undergo a surgical procedure to fit an artificial lens to restore sight after removal of cloudy natural lens.

"This latest innovation from Johnson & Johnson Vision defies conventional thinking about monofocal IOLs by not only delivering high-quality distance vision, but also enhancing vision and better low-light contrast. This will allow patients greater ease in performing important daily tasks which may include focusing on the car navigation system while driving, reading a sign in a store, reading TV subtitles, and walking on uneven surfaces," 2,3 saidBurzin Shahana, Country Manager at Johnson & Johnson Vision – India & South Asia. "The launch of TECNIS Eyhance™ monofocal IOL in India coincides with this month's celebration of World Sight Day and its theme of 'Vision First' – which resonates perfectly with Johnson & Johnson Vision's goal of changing the trajectory of eye health and raising the standards of eye care for patients in India and around the world."

The TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL is an important first for the monofocal category, as most lenses today only correct vision to help patients see things at a distance, but do not improve intermediate vision required for many important daily tasks. This new IOL offers breakthrough refractive design resulting in continuous increase in power from the periphery to the center of the lens and that will help patients undergoing eye surgery to experience high quality vision at both intermediate and far distances post operation allowing patients to achieve significantly improved intermediate vision, especially in low-illumination settings, compared with a standard aspheric monofocal IOL, along with 20/20 distance vision4.

Additionally, data has shown a low incidence of halo, glare or starburst (bright circles of light that surround headlights and other light sources) in TECNIS Eyhance™, comparable to what has been reported with the TECNIS® one-piece IOL. This product from the TECNIS® family leverages the proven design of TECNIS® one-piece platform and provides a superior solution to improved vision and eye health.

In India, TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

About TECNIS Eyhance™

TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL (Part no. PP2019CT5343) is part of the TECNIS® Family of IOLs, which offer a variety of personalised vision options for people after removal of natural lens post cataract surgery, all with the goal of ensuring clear, sharp vision to meet individual needs and lifestyles. In particular, presbyopia-correcting IOLs, like TECNIS Symfony® IOL, also exist that may be able to address other visual conditions, help patients wear glasses less often, and enhance focus at a full range of vision – near, intermediate and distance.

Indications for Use

The TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL, model ICB00, is indicated for the visual correction of aphakia in adult patients in whom a cataractous lens has been removed by extracapsular cataract extraction. The lens extends the depth of focus, which improves vision for intermediate tasks, and provides similar distance vision as compared to a standard aspheric monofocal IOL. The lens is indicated for placement in the capsular bag only.

General Adverse Events for IOLs

Potential adverse events during or following surgery for implantation of an IOL may include but are not limited to: endophthalmitis/intraocular infection, hypopyon, hyphema, IOL dislocation, cystoid macular edema, pupillary block, retinal detachment/tear, persistent corneal stromal edema, persistent iritis, persistent raised IOP (intraocular pressure) requiring treatment, acute corneal decompensation, secondary intraocular surgical intervention (including implant repositioning, removal, AC tap performed later then one week after surgery for implantation of an IOL, or other surgical procedure), and any other adverse event that leads to permanent visual impairment or requires surgical or medical intervention to prevent permanent visual impairment.

