Neurovalens Unveils Modius SLEEP, a Genius Next-Gen Device Powered by Neuroscience to Optimize Sleep Health and Address the Global Sleep Crisis, Without Medication

Neurovalens, a global HealthTech company focused on developing innovative neuroscience-powered products to improve lives, today launches its Modius SLEEP campaign on Indiegogo. The device follows the success of the Company's first headset, Modius SLIM, which raised $2.5M on Indiegogo in 2017, gaining worldwide popularity with orders from 80+ countries around the world, and has continued to reach over a half million user sessions.

Modius SLEEP continues the Company's mission to improve global health and wellness by providing drug-free, neurological solutions. For the duration of the campaign on Indiegogo, Modius SLEEP is available from $249 and will eventually retail for $499. The campaign can be found here: https://igg.me/at/modiussleep

"After gathering feedback from thousands of SLIM users, we found that improved sleep was a welcomed bonus and this became our motivation for making changes to our technology to create Modius SLEEP," said Jason McKeown, CEO and founder of Neurovalens. "Our new headset taps into the power of the brain's hypothalamus, which influences many areas of the brain, including weight loss and sleep. Our aim is to help people avoid sedatives and sleeping pills as they only mask the problem and come with a host of nasty side effects. We use neuroscience to improve lives through safe, innovative products and we have complete confidence our SLEEP device is as life changing as our SLIM device continues to be."

In an initial 30-day study, 95% of Modius SLEEP users improved their overall sleep score with 85% claiming that they were more satisfied with their sleep patterns. Additionally, 71.3% of survey respondents with sleep issues reported positive changes when using Modius SLEEP.

The Modius SLEEP headset is worn for 30 minutes before bed and does not have to be worn in bed. It works by sending a safe electrical pulse into the vestibular nerve that influences the areas of the hypothalamus and brain stem that control the user's circadian rhythm and sleep patterns.

Learn more here: http://modiushealth.com.

For additional imagery and video content visit bit.ly/ModiusSLEEPassets.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026382/Jason_McKeown_with_headset.jpg

