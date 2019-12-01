UP: Bahraich DM orders FIR against govt doctor for prescribing drugs outside

The district magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich has ordered an FIR to be registered against a government doctor for prescribing medicine from the market, when it is mandated to be given in the hospital itself. During a surprise inspection on Saturday, District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar was informed by patients that Dr Vikas, who is posted at the community health centre in Payagpur block, was prescribing medicine from a pharmacy in the local market.

Kumar ordered for an FIR to be filed against the doctor for going against the prescribed rules. The DM also directed authorities to initiate a probe against the medical store and warned doctors not to force patients to buy medicine from outside.

