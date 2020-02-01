Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: all 15 quarantined patients test negative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:07 IST
Coronavirus: all 15 quarantined patients test negative
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All 15 persons quarantined in hospitals in Maharashtra for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus have tested negative, an official statement said here on Saturday. No confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in Maharashtra so far.

Eight of the quarantined patients have been discharged, five would be discharged by Saturday evening, while two, admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital here, will be discharged on Sunday, the statement said. Of the 15 individuals who were quarantined after showing symptoms such as cold, fever and cough, five each were kept under observation in Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and Naidu Hospital in Pune.

The remaining persons were admitted to hospitals in Nagpur and Nanded. "Three of the five patients admitted at Kasturba Hospital have been discharged. The remaining two will be discharged tomorrow," the statement said.

"Five patients at Naidu Hospital were given discharge today. The remaining patients from Nagpur and Nanded too will be given discharge today," it added. A total of 5,128 passengers who returned from China where the outbreak of the virus was first reported were screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here since January 18.

Of these, four passengers were from Maharashtra. Besides, 34 more persons in the state were found to have returned from the affected region in China.

The government has launched toll free number `104' for addressing queries about the disease. Coronavirus infection has killed 259 people in China so far.

In India, the first confirmed case of infection has been found in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NBFC players say budget offers some hope, finally

The non-banking finance sector, which has been down in the dumps since September 2018, has heaved a sigh of relief with the Union Budget offering a slew of measures to boost their liquidity and asset recovery. The shadow banking sector, whi...

UPDATE 1-Syrian rebels launch car bomb attacks west of Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out at least three car bomb attacks against government forces west of Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial advances by Damascus.Backed by Russia...

Hong Kong medical workers agree strike over mainland border closures

Hong Kong, Feb 1 AFP Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers voted Saturday to strike as they urge the government to close its border with the mainland to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 259 people. The financial hub has 13 ...

Haryana CM Khattar hails budget, says MSMEs will help improve lives

Hailing the Union Budget as a visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the special focus on farming, MSMEs and social welfare sectors would help to improve the lives of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020